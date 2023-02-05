Former Pakistani president and army general (retd) Pervez Musharraf, passed away on Sunday, February 5 after a prolonged illness. He was 79 at the time of his death.



Musharraf was undergoing treatment for an ailment at an American Hospital Dubai, as per reports.



In 2018, Pervez Musharraf was diagnosed with a life-threatening disease - Amyloidosis and was receiving treatment for the same in UAE.



A rare condition known as amyloidosis occurs when an abnormal protein accumulates in organs and disrupts normal function.



In March 2016, Gen. Musharraf traveled to Dubai for medical treatment, but did not returned since then.



Musharraf was declared a fugitive in the Benazir Bhutto assassination case and the Red Mosque cleric murder case.



In 2019 for suspending the Constitution, Musharraf, who ruled Pakistan from 1999 to 2008, was found guilty of high treason and sentenced to death. According to PTI, his death sentence was later commuted.



Musharraf was born on August 11, 1943, in Delhi and completed his early education at St Patrick's High School in Karachi. The former president pursued higher education at Forman Christian College in Lahore.



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