Former Rolls-Royce designer, Ian Cameron was stabbed to death at his 3 million euros mansion in Bavaria, Germany, according to media reports.

The 74-year-old car designer was attacked by an assailant at his Herrsching residence, following which the police have launched a search operation to nab the suspect who fled the scene after committing the crime.

As the authorities are investigating the matter and constantly searching for evidence, media reports suggested that Cameron's wife escaped the crime by running to the neighbour's home where she immediately contacted emergency service.

Initial investigation revealed that the power cables connecting surveillance camers in the garage were ciy off, as per media reports.

Reportedly, the suspect has been described as being between 180cm to 190cm tall, donning light trousers, dark blue hoodie, yellow-green gloves and carrying a red rucksack.