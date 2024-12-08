South Korea’s former Defence Minister, Kim Yong-hyun, was arrested on Sunday as prosecutors launched an investigation into his role in President Yoon Suk Yeol’s controversial decision to impose martial law last week. This move has sparked significant political turmoil, including attempts by the opposition to impeach President Yoon and widespread protests.

Kim, who was an advocate for the martial law declaration, is the first person to be arrested in connection with the ongoing probe. Opposition leaders have accused Yoon and his allies in the government and military of committing insurrection by deploying soldiers and police officers to seize the National Assembly after the martial law was imposed. The declaration, which lasted just six hours, was overturned after the National Assembly voted against it on Wednesday.

Kim surrendered to authorities and was arrested without a court warrant. Prosecutors used an "emergency arrest" provision, citing concerns that Kim might flee or tamper with evidence. They are required to apply for a court warrant within two days for a formal arrest. Kim had resigned from his post after the martial law was revoked but had defended the decision, claiming it followed legal procedures.

The martial law decision has deepened the political crisis for President Yoon, who has faced persistent low approval ratings and tensions with the opposition throughout his presidency. The opposition has also criticized Yoon’s refusal to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate allegations of corruption involving his wife.

Yoon initially justified the martial law by stating it was necessary to remove "North Korean sympathizers and anti-state forces" from the National Assembly. However, he later apologized for his actions, describing them as "desperate." Despite the opposition’s efforts, the People Power Party (PPP), which backs Yoon, boycotted the impeachment vote, preventing his removal.

Meanwhile, three Army lieutenant generals have been suspended as part of the investigation into their involvement in the martial law declaration. One of the generals, Lt. Gen. Kwak Jong-geun, claimed that Kim had ordered him to deploy special forces to the National Assembly to forcibly remove lawmakers. However, he did not carry out the order.

The Defence Ministry has also requested the Justice Ministry to prevent the three generals and seven other officers from leaving the country while the investigation continues. Following the failure of the impeachment vote, the PPP has suggested that President Yoon may face pressure to resign early.