Former UK PM Cameron returns to government as new foreign secretary
Former UK Prime Minister David Cameron has been appointed the new Foreign Secretary, following the dismissal of Suella Braverman as Home Secretary.
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Former UK PM Cameron returns to government as new foreign secretary
In a surprising turn of events, Former UK Prime Minister, David Cameron, has been named as the new Foreign Secretary, according to Downing Street. This marks a surprising return to a high office for the ex-leader.
The announcement follows the dismissal of Suella Braverman from the position of Home Secretary. James Cleverly has been chosen to fill her role, thus vacating the top spot at the Foreign Office, which will now be occupied by Cameron.
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