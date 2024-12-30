Former U.S. President and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Jimmy Carter passed away on Sunday at the age of 100. The Carter Center confirmed his death, announcing that he had been in hospice care since February 2023 after choosing home care over extended hospital stays.



Carter's life was defined by his dedication to diplomacy and humanitarian causes. Through The Carter Center, which he co-founded with his wife Rosalynn in 1982, he spearheaded efforts to eradicate Guinea worm disease and champion human rights globally. The Center monitored over 100 elections in 39 nations and targeted diseases like malaria and river blindness in some of the world's most neglected regions.

In Ghana's Savelugu-Nanton district, The Carter Center eradicated Guinea worm disease, which had plagued millions across 21 countries. By 2015, Ghana had eliminated the disease, contributing to its near-global eradication.



Born in rural Georgia during the Great Depression, Carter grew up on his family’s peanut farm and later served as a Navy officer. His entry into politics began with his governorship in Georgia, where he was recognized for progressive leadership. Carter’s outsider status in Washington helped him secure the Democratic presidential nomination in 1976, appealing to voters disillusioned by the Vietnam War and Watergate scandal.

As president, Carter's foreign policy achievements included brokering the Camp David Accords between Egypt and Israel, normalizing relations with China, and securing the Panama Canal treaty. However, domestic issues such as economic stagnation and the Iranian hostage crisis overshadowed his term, leading to his 1980 election defeat to Ronald Reagan.



Carter's humanitarian initiatives after leaving office cemented his global reputation. He mediated conflicts in regions like Central America and the Middle East, addressed North Korea's nuclear program, and supported peaceful transitions of power. His controversial 2006 book, Palestine: Peace Not Apartheid, sparked global debates on U.S. foreign policy and Palestinian rights, later supported by major human rights organizations.

His dedication extended to grassroots efforts, notably with Habitat for Humanity, where he and Rosalynn worked on affordable housing projects. Together, they celebrated 76 years of marriage before Rosalynn's passing in 2023.



Carter often reflected on his life, remarking, “I can’t deny I’m a better ex-president than I was a president.” His contributions to peace, justice, and public health leave a legacy that few world leaders have matched.