Former President of United States Donald Trump said on March 18 that he is likely to be arrested in connection with the yearlong investigation into a hush money scheme involving adult film actress Stormy Daniels and called on his supporters to protest any such move.

Trump wrote about himself in a post on social media, stating that "the leading Republican candidate and former president of the United States will be arrested on Tuesday of next week." He did not specify the reason for his arrest. After Trump's post, his team stated that it had received no notifications from prosecutors.

A possible indictment of Trump has been under consideration by the prosecution. It might arrive next week, according to reports.

It would be the first criminal case ever brought against a former US president if he is indicted.

Even if he is indicted, Trump has promised to continue his campaign to become the Republican nominee for president in 2024.

An indictment could have the same effect as previous efforts to investigate him, such as the Russia investigation and the Mar-a-Lago raid, both of which resulted in impeachment trials.

He is not yet known if he will be charged with a crime this week or even what those charges might be in broad strokes.

This, on the other hand, is a journey into uncharted territory given that the former president has predicted an arrest and called for widespread protests.

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