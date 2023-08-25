Former US President Donald Trump has surrendered at the Fulton County jail in Atlanta to be booked on more than a dozen charges stemming from his efforts to reverse Georgia’s 2020 election results, CNN reported.

The Former US President is being placed under arrest in Fulton County.

Trump’s surrender in Georgia marks the fourth time this year the former president has turned himself into local or federal officials after criminal charges were brought against him.



Also Read: Georgia prosecutor issues arrest warrant for Trump for allegedly attempting to rig 2020 presidential election results

Earlier on August 15, Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis gave a short window of time for Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants to surrender after the former issued arrest warrants.

The news was made by the district attorney for Fulton County after a grand jury indicted Trump on 13 felony counts for allegedly attempting to rig the 2020 presidential election.

These allegations include RICO, forging conspiracy, submitting fake papers, and soliciting an official to violate an oath, among other things.

It is to be mentioned here that, 18 more Trump allies, including the former White House top of staff Mark Meadows and the former mayor of New York City Rudy Giuliani, have also been charged.