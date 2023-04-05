As the only former president to be charged with a crime, Donald Trump made an unusual yet momentous court appearance on April 4 as he was charged with a 34-count felony indictment accusing him of hush payment scheme to bury allegations of extramarital affairs during his first White House campaign.

The former president's arraignment in a Manhattan courtroom was a stunning and humiliating spectacle. It brought him face-to-face with prosecutors who forthrightly accused him of criminal conduct and set the stage for a possible criminal trial in the city where he became famous decades ago.

The indictment centers on allegations that Trump tried to cover up an effort to illegally influence the 2016 election by arranging payments that silenced claims that could have hurt his candidacy by falsifying internal business records at his private company. It incorporates 34 counts of fudging records connected with checks Trump shipped off his own legal counselor and issue solver to repay him for his part in taking care of a pornography entertainer who said she had an extramarital sexual experience with Trump years sooner.



In connection with hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels, Trump is facing criminal charges as he approaches the White House for the second time in 2024. He will fly back to Florida after his court appearance, where he is expected to speak at the Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach. In relation to the payments made to Stormy Daniels (44) prior to the 2016 presidential election, Trump has denied any and all wrongdoing. heading toward the Courthouse in Lower Manhattan. Wow, they are going to arrest me! It seems so surreal. Trump wrote on Truth Social, "Can't believe this is happening in America," said Trump while he was making his way to the courthouse.

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