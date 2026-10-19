Four Canadian Armed Forces personnel were killed and 39 others injured after a fast-moving grass fire swept through a military training area at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Wainwright in Alberta, Canada, during a combat exercise involving live munitions, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC). Nineteen of the injured personnel were reported to be in critical condition.

The deceased have been identified as Sergeant Morgan Wong of Edmonton, Private Shaun Farrell of Prince Albert in Saskatchewan, Private Aidan Goulding of North Vancouver, and Private Hayden Lykkemark of Langley, British Columbia. All four were serving with the 3rd Battalion of Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry, based in Edmonton, CBC reported.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney described the incident as one of the country's gravest military tragedies in peacetime. Speaking in Ottawa on Sunday, he expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and injured personnel and announced that Canadian flags at federal buildings across the country would be flown at half-mast.

"The nation is in mourning for those brave members of our Armed Forces whom we have lost," Carney said, according to CBC News.

He also thanked first responders and members of the local community who assisted those affected by the fire, saying the response reflected how Canadians come together during a crisis.

Fire Spread Rapidly During Combat Exercise

Maj. Gen. Wade Rutland, commander of the Canadian Armed Forces' 1st Canadian Division, said the fire broke out while troops were participating in a high-intensity combat training exercise involving live munitions.

According to CBC, some personnel were throwing hand grenades at a designated grenade range, while others were taking part in a "section attack" exercise, which involves a group of 10 soldiers simulating an assault on an enemy position.

The exact cause of the fire remains unknown. Investigators will examine whether the blaze was triggered by the training activities or originated from another source.

"Quite frankly, it could have been any of that or none of it," Rutland said.

He described the speed at which the fire spread as unusual, saying strong wind gusts caused it to advance by approximately one kilometre in less than a minute.

"This was uncommon, rapid, and I certainly hadn't seen anything like it," he said.

Rutland added that wind conditions had remained within established training parameters for much of the day, with gusts below 50 km/h.

Soldiers Caught Off Guard as Fire Reached Training Area

Rutland said range control had been aware of a fire on the base for several hours. However, training continued for a period before the blaze rapidly advanced towards the area where the section attack exercise was underway. The grenade range itself was not affected, CBC reported.

Describing the sudden escalation, Rutland said a commander had reported seeing no fire in the immediate area before finding personnel surrounded by the blaze within moments.

"I spoke to my commander last night, and he said within 30 seconds to a minute they saw no fire, and then there was a fire right on top of them," Rutland said.

Weather conditions are also being examined as a possible factor in the fire's rapid spread. Environment and Climate Change Canada had issued a wind warning for large parts of Alberta on Saturday, forecasting gusts of up to 90 km/h.

CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe reported that a cold front passed through Wainwright between 3 pm and 4 pm local time, shifting winds from southwesterly to northwesterly. Wind speeds reportedly reached 69 km/h by 4 pm.

Investigation Expected to Take at Least a Month

Military investigators will examine the cause of the fire, the factors behind its rapid spread and whether it could have advanced without being detected by personnel on the ground. Rutland said a full investigation was expected to take at least a month.

He also stressed that the Canadian Armed Forces maintained strict safety protocols for training exercises.

Addressing reports of explosions heard during the incident and questions about possible damage to oil and gas infrastructure in the area, Rutland said there was no indication that such infrastructure had been hit.

The Department of National Defence had earlier told CBC News that there were no indications that the incident was linked to terrorist activity.

Carney Coordinates With Alberta Authorities

Carney had expressed concern over the incident on October 17, saying the federal government was coordinating with Alberta's provincial government and local authorities.

In a post on X, the Canadian prime minister said the government was working closely with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and other officials to respond to the incident.

The investigation is expected to establish how the fire started, why it spread so quickly and whether any changes to training procedures or safety measures are required.