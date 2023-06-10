Colombian President Gustavo Pedro announced on June 10 that four children who had been missing for 40 days after a plane crash in the country's Amazon rainforest have been found alive. The joyous news comes after an intense search operation involving military personnel and Indigenous communities.

President Pedro took to Twitter to express his delight, stating, "A joy for the whole country! The 4 children who were lost 40 days ago in the Colombian jungle appeared alive." Accompanying his tweet was a photograph showcasing the military and Indigenous individuals who played a vital role in the operation to locate and rescue the siblings.

The children, captured in the photo, appeared gaunt but were fortunately discovered by search teams. They are now receiving medical attention, according to statements made by President Pedro during a press conference. He hailed the youngsters as an "example of survival" and predicted that their incredible saga "will remain in history."

The survivors, Lesly Jacobombaire Mucutuy (13), Soleiny Jacobombaire Mucutuy (9), Tien Ranoque Mucutuy (4), and infant Cristin Ranoque Mucutuy, were the sole survivors of the tragic plane crash that occurred on May 1. The Cessna single-engine propeller plane, carrying six passengers and a pilot, declared an emergency due to an engine failure.

Tragically, the children's mother, Magdalena Mucutuy Valencia, the pilot, and an Indigenous leader lost their lives in the crash. The wreckage of the plane was discovered on May 16, but the whereabouts of the children remained unknown.

The children's disappearance prompted an extensive military-led search operation, with personnel and volunteers tirelessly combing the dense rainforest. Their efforts finally paid off, leading to the heartwarming discovery of the four young survivors.

On Friday, the military shared pictures on social media depicting soldiers and volunteers celebrating alongside the children, who were wrapped in thermal blankets. In one touching image, a soldier is seen offering a bottle to the youngest child.

Colombia's military command expressed their gratitude and wrote on Twitter, "The union of our efforts made this possible," acknowledging the collective endeavor that culminated in the safe recovery of the children.