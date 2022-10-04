Four Indian-origin people including an 8-month-old baby were abducted from Merced County in California on October 3.

Notably, an 8-month-old infant and her parents were among four Indian-origin people abducted from Merced County in California on Monday (local time), local authorities said.

Merced County Sheriff's Office in a statement on October 3 said that 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their eight-month-old child Aroohi Dheri along with 39-year-old Amandeep Singh were taken.

Police have described the suspect to be 'armed and dangerous'.

Not much detail about the incident has been released as the investigation is still in its early stages but authorities have said that the four were taken against their will from a business in the 800 Block of South Highway 59.

The site of the alleged abduction is a roadway lined with retailers and restaurants.

News reports said officials have not named a suspect or a possible motive.

"We're asking the public not to approach the suspect or victim," the sheriff's office said in its statement on October 4.

