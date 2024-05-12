Canadian authorities have arrested the fourth suspect, Amandeep Singh, in the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Canadian police said on Saturday. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) confirmed that Amandeep Singh has been charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy related to Nijjar's killing.

Amandeep Singh is a 22-year-old Indian national residing in Brampton, Surrey, and Abbotsford. He was already in custody in Ontario for unrelated firearms charges when the arrest was made, according to IHIT sources.

Mandeep Mooker, the officer in charge of IHIT, stated, "This arrest shows the nature of our ongoing investigation to hold responsible those that played a role in the homicide of Hardeep Singh Nijjar".