France has become the world's first country to embed the right to abortion in its constitution. In an exceptional joint session at the Palace of Versailles, French lawmakers overwhelmingly approved a bill in a resounding 780-72 vote on Monday. The momentous decision drew widespread acclaim from women's rights activists across the nation culminating in a standing ovation from nearly the entire joint session.

The bill's approval marks a significant milestone, as it explicitly guarantees a woman's right to terminate a pregnancy within the framework of France's basic law. The amendment to Article 34 of the constitution, already passed by both houses of Parliament, solidifies this crucial aspect of reproductive rights.

"I'm proud of this Congress, which will say that the right to get an abortion will now be part of our basic law," declared Yael Braun-Pivet, the head of the lower house of Parliament, as she opened the joint meeting. Prime Minister Gabriel Attal echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the message sent to all women: "Your body belongs to you, and no one can decide for you."

The impetus for this constitutional protection arose partly from concerns sparked by the US Supreme Court's 2022 decision to overturn the landmark Roe v Wade ruling. The decision, which eroded women's access to abortion in the United States, spurred activists in France to advocate for explicit safeguards in their own legal framework.

"Unfortunately, this event is not isolated: in many countries, even in Europe, there are currents of opinion that seek to hinder at any cost the freedom of women to terminate their pregnancy if they wish," warns the introduction to the French legislation. Laura Slimani, from the Fondation des Femmes rights group, reflected on the global context, stating, "This right [to abortion] has retreated in the United States. And so nothing authorized us to think that France was exempt from this risk."

The approval of this groundbreaking legislation serves as a pivotal moment in history, according to Slimani, who expressed a mix of emotion and solemnity. As a feminist activist and woman, she anticipates the lasting impact of this monumental decision, emphasizing the significance of safeguarding women's reproductive freedoms. The development positions France at the forefront of nations actively protecting the right to choose and stands as a resounding affirmation of women's autonomy over their bodies.