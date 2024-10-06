French President Emmanuel Macron criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to intensify military operations in Lebanon. Macron's comments came amid a growing international outcry over Israel's actions in the region, particularly its recent ground operations and airstrikes.

Macron stated the urgent need for a political resolution, calling for a halt to arms deliveries to Israel for use in Gaza. "Lebanon cannot become a new Gaza," he asserted, expressing disappointment over Netanyahu's military choices. He lamented that France, which refrains from supplying arms to Israel, regrets the latter's escalating aggression.

Netanyahu's reaction was swift and scathing. He labeled Macron's call for an arms embargo as "shameful," asserting that all civilized nations should support Israel in its fight against what he termed "forces of barbarism," specifically referring to Iran and its affiliates. “The axis of terror stands together, but countries that supposedly oppose this terror axis call for an arms embargo on Israel. What a disgrace,” he declared in a video statement.

As the conflict intensifies, Israeli airstrikes have continued to target various locations in Lebanon, including a Palestinian refugee camp. Reports indicate that more than 400 Hezbollah fighters have been killed since the commencement of ground operations. Meanwhile, international calls for a ceasefire are growing, with 88 members of the International Organisation of La Francophonie urging for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Lebanon.