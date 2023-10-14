The iconic Louvre Museum and the magnificent Versailles Palace were both evacuated on October 14 in response to menacing bomb threats. These precautionary measures come as France remains on high-security alert following a recent school stabbing incident by a suspected extremist.

The Louvre, a world-famous repository of art and culture, experienced a moment of tension when the museum's communication service confirmed that no one had been injured, and no actual incident had occurred. Nonetheless, Paris police swiftly responded to the situation, carrying out meticulous searches within the premises after written bomb threats were received.

Meanwhile, the former royal palace of Versailles, a symbol of French opulence, also faced a similar ordeal. A national police spokesperson disclosed that bomb threats had reached the palace, prompting the evacuation of both the palace and its sprawling gardens. Authorities launched a thorough examination of the area, placing safety as the top priority.

Alarms resonated through the grand halls of the Louvre, nestled within a former royal palace in the heart of Paris along the Seine River, as the evacuation was initiated. The underground shopping center, an integral part of the museum beneath its iconic pyramid, was also cleared out. As police cordoned off the monument from all sides and restricted access to the underground facilities, tourists and visitors streamed out in an orderly fashion. Videos circulating online capture the diversity of reactions - some evacuating hurriedly, others pausing to capture the moment with photographs, and some seemingly bewildered by the unfolding events.

The French government's decision to heighten the threat alert level and deploy 7,000 troops underscores the gravity of the situation. These actions were taken in the wake of a shocking school attack that occurred just the day before. French authorities have identified the perpetrator as a former student who had become a suspected extremist. He claimed the life of a teacher and left three others injured before being apprehended.