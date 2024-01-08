French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has resigned from her post. The resignation comes amidst a major government reshuffle by French President Emannuel Macron.

Borne, who became the Prime Minister in May 2022, was the second female prime minister in Frnace. Reports have stated that she would serve as a caretaker until a new government is appointed. The President's office has not yet named Borne's successor yet.

Macron had hinted at a government reshuffle in December last year, while talking of fresh political initiatives after a year that was marked by tremors over controversies surrounding the government's pension reforms and immigration laws.