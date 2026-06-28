Fresh earthquake rattles Venezuela as rescue efforts continue after deadly twin quakes

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Venezuela on June 28, adding to the challenges faced by the country as rescue teams continue searching for survivors following the devastating twin earthquakes earlier this week.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the latest quake occurred about 30 km northeast of El Limón, off the coast of Aragua, at a depth of 30 km.

The tremor comes days after powerful earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 struck Venezuela on June 24, triggering widespread destruction across several regions. Authorities have confirmed at least 1,430 deaths, while around 51,000 people remain missing, according to reports. Rescue operations are continuing amid fears that many people remain trapped beneath collapsed buildings, although officials have warned that the chances of finding survivors diminish significantly after the first 72 hours.

Residents have criticised what they describe as a lack of coordination in the government's relief efforts, with mobile and internet outages in some affected areas further hampering communication and emergency response. Several aftershocks have also been recorded since Wednesday's twin earthquakes.

The United States said it had mobilised assistance immediately after the disaster. US State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said urban search and rescue teams, along with humanitarian and medical supplies, had been deployed as part of the response.

Venezuela's Acting President Delcy Rodríguez acknowledged messages of support from world leaders, thanking United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his condolences. She also expressed appreciation to International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva for offering solidarity and support during the crisis.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has estimated direct physical damage from the June 24 earthquakes at approximately USD 6.7 billion, equivalent to around 6 per cent of Venezuela's GDP, based on a preliminary satellite-based Rapid Digital Assessment (RAPIDA). The agency said the disaster had severely affected lives, livelihoods, infrastructure and essential services, while stressing that the human cost remains the country's greatest loss.