A magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck Myanmar on Sunday, March 30, at 12:38 PM (IST), according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The tremor occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers and was recorded at latitude 22.14°N and longitude 95.88°E.

The NCS confirmed the seismic activity in a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating: "EQ of M: 4.6, On: 30/03/2025 12:38:02 IST, Lat: 22.14 N, Long: 95.88 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar."

This latest earthquake comes just days after a catastrophic 7.7-magnitude quake struck Myanmar on Friday, leaving widespread destruction in its wake. Over 1,600 people have been confirmed dead, with thousands injured. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) warned that the final death toll could exceed 10,000 based on initial estimations.

Myanmar’s military junta reported that at least 68 people remain missing in the Mandalay region, the epicenter of the massive earthquake. The disaster has prompted the junta to appeal for international assistance as rescue operations continue.