Matthew Perry, known for his role in the popular television series 'Friends', was found dead in his Los Angeles residence on Saturday, according to law enforcement sources.

The 54-year-old actor was discovered unresponsive in a hot tub around 4 pm on Saturday. The cause of death remains unknown as the investigation continues. No signs of foul play or drugs were found at the scene.

The Los Angeles Police Department's robbery-homicide detectives are investigating the incident, with the cause of death to be determined by the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

Warner Bros. Television Group, the producers of 'Friends', expressed their grief over Perry's demise, acknowledging his significant contribution to the world of comedy. The entrance to Perry's residence on Bluesail Drive was cordoned off by LAPD crime scene tape on Saturday evening.

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