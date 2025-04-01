A massive fire broke out following a gas pipeline leak on the outskirts of Malaysia’s capital, Kuala Lumpur, on Tuesday, April 1. The explosion, which triggered a fireball, occurred at 8:10 a.m. in the suburb of Putra Heights, Selangor state. The affected gas pipeline belongs to Malaysia’s state-run energy company, Petronas.

According to Selangor’s Chief Minister, the fire spread rapidly, endangering nearby villages amid public holiday celebrations for Eid. As reported by Al Jazeera, citing Malaysia’s state news agency Bernama, the incident caused widespread panic among residents.

Authorities confirmed that 112 people sustained injuries, with 63 individuals hospitalized due to burns, breathing difficulties, and other wounds. Selangor Deputy Police Chief Mohamad Zaini Abu Hassan reported that at least 49 homes were damaged in the fire. Fortunately, no fatalities have been recorded.

The state’s disaster management unit stated that rescue operations were underway to assist those trapped in the affected area. Emergency teams were also providing medical aid to burn victims and other injured individuals.