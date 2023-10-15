The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) issued a 3-hour notice on October 16, urging northern Gaza residents to relocate to the South. This move is in anticipation of their planned ground offensive against Hamas.

The IDF, through a tweet, assured residents of a safe passage from 10 AM to 1 PM, advising them to use this period to move southward from northern Gaza. Israeli military spokesman Richard Hecht confirmed preparations for an aerial, naval and terrestrial assault on Gaza.

The IDF accused Hamas of obstructing evacuations by blocking roads, providing photographic evidence of Hamas vehicles impeding access to Wadi Gaza. The IDF also alleges that Hamas has strategically constructed tunnels in civilian areas of Gaza, effectively using residents as human shields.

The Israeli military has already mobilized approximately 10,000 soldiers and numerous tanks along the Gaza border while the Israeli Air Force continues its attacks on Hamas strongholds in Gaza. The IDF also reported the elimination of another high-ranking Hamas terrorist, Bilal al Qadr.

Also read : Israel plans to take Gaza city with ground attack, wipe out Hamas: Reports