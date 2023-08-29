Geetika Srivastava, who is currently serving as joint secretary at the headquarters of the Ministry of External Health Affairs (MEA), is set to become India's new chargé d'affaires at its high commission in Islamabad.

The development was confirmed by people familiar with the matter on August 28.

She will succeed Suresh Kumar, who is likely to return to New Delhi.

Geetika Srivastava, who is serving as a joint secretary in the MEA’s Indo-Pacific division, is a 2005 batch Indian Foreign Service officer.

The Indian and Pakistani high commissions in Islamabad and Delhi are being headed by their respective charge d'affaires after Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties following India's decision to withdraw the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019.

She is expected to take up her assignment in Islamabad in some time, according to reports.

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