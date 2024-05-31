An unidentified attacker went on a stabbing rampage on May 31, injuring several people, including a police officer, according to police.

After a livestream broadcast surfaced from the same location by anti-Islam activist Michael Stuerzenberger, the video showed that an elderly man was preparing to address a small crowd when the accused attacked a right-wing demonstration.

Stuerzenberger, who describes himself as an Islam-critical journalist, has been a member of several far-right anti-Islam organisations.

He has also been a member of the PEGIDA movement that holds regular marches in cities, especially in Eastern Germany.

Videos of the incident, that are surfacing on social media show a policeman shooting the suspect from close range as he was grappling with another man.

Following the attack, German police said that a "firearm was used against the attacker," injuring him. The police further added that there was no further danger to the public.

In a statement, the police said, "Emergency responders and a rescue helicopter are on the scene. There is no danger to the public. Train service is suspended between Kurpfalzkreisel and Paradeplatz until further notice.”