Global conservation icon and renowned primatologist Jane Goodall passes away at 91

Jane Goodall, the world-renowned primatologist and pioneer in chimpanzee research, passed away at the age of 91 in Los Angeles, the Jane Goodall Institute confirmed late Wednesday. She died of natural causes while on a speaking tour in the United States.

Goodall, whose groundbreaking 65-year study of wild chimpanzees in Gombe, Tanzania, redefined the field of primatology, revealed extraordinary insights into the emotional and social lives of chimpanzees. Her discoveries — including tool use, deep social bonds, and emotional complexity — challenged conventional scientific beliefs and reshaped humanity’s understanding of its closest relatives.

Beyond her scientific breakthroughs, Goodall became a global advocate for conservation, animal welfare, human rights, and environmental protection. Through her foundation, the Jane Goodall Institute, and her international youth program, Roots & Shoots, she inspired countless generations to champion ecological balance and sustainability.

Her life and work were captured in more than 40 films, including the Emmy-winning 2017 documentary Jane and the 2023 feature Jane Goodall: Reasons for Hope, which highlighted her habitat restoration and conservation efforts. She also appeared in popular culture, lending her voice to animated series such as The Simpsons and The Wild Thornberries.

Born Valerie Jane Morris-Goodall on April 4, 1934, in London, she harbored a childhood dream of studying animals in Africa. After saving money for a voyage to Kenya, she met famed paleoanthropologist Louis Leakey, who recognized her potential and gave her the chance to begin her pioneering research in Gombe.

In 1965, Goodall earned her PhD in Ethology from Cambridge University with her landmark thesis The Behaviour of Free-living Chimpanzees in the Gombe Stream Reserve.

She was married twice, first to wildlife photographer Hugo van Lawick and later to Tanzanian politician Derek Bryceson. Goodall is survived by her son, a sister, and three grandchildren.

Jane Goodall’s unwavering dedication to wildlife, science, and humanity cemented her place as one of the most influential figures of the 20th and 21st centuries. Her legacy continues to inspire global movements for compassion, conservation, and coexistence.