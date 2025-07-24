‘Go back brown’ graffiti defaces Melbourne temple, restaurants in suspected hate crime

A Hindu temple and multiple Asian-owned establishments in Melbourne’s eastern suburb of Boronia were vandalised with racist graffiti in a coordinated hate crime, drawing condemnation from local leaders and prompting a police investigation.

The Shree Swaminarayan Temple on Wadhurst Drive was among the targets, defaced with red spray-painted slurs including “Go back brown c**t”. Two nearby Asian-run restaurants were hit with identical messages.

Victoria Police confirmed the incidents are believed to be linked and part of a broader investigation into four cases of racially charged vandalism in Boronia and Bayswater. "There is absolutely no place at all in our society for hate-based and racist behaviour," said a police spokesperson.

Makrand Bhagwat, president of the Hindu Council of Australia’s Victoria chapter, said the desecration of the temple has shaken the community. “Our temple is meant to be a sanctuary of peace, devotion and unity,” he said. “This feels like an attack on our identity and right to worship.”

Although Premier Jacinta Allan has not made a public statement, her office privately contacted temple leadership, calling the incident a “deliberate act of hate.” She added that the act was meant to “intimidate, isolate, and spread fear,” and confirmed that the Minister for Multicultural Affairs will visit the temple soon.

Community leaders and interfaith groups have rallied in support, stressing unity in the face of racial hatred. “We want to show that love and solidarity triumph over hate,” said local representative Vikrant Thakur.

The attack comes just days after a separate racist assault in Adelaide, where 23-year-old Indian national Charanpreet Singh was beaten unconscious in what police are also treating as a hate crime.