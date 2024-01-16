Google has recently announced a new wave of layoffs, affecting as many as 1,000 employees across various divisions, including hardware, central engineering teams, and Google Assistant.

The company communicated the difficult decision through an email to the affected employees, expressing regret over having to eliminate their positions due to changes in business needs and a restructuring initiative that began on January 10, 2024.

The email detailed that those unable to secure another position within the company by April 9, 2024, would have their employment terminated on that date.

This provides them with a minimum of 90 days' pay and benefits from the notification date. Google also outlined a severance package for eligible employees, starting at 14 weeks of salary plus an additional week for each year of service, contingent upon signing and returning a Separation Agreement and Release (SAR).

During the notice period, laid-off employees may be required to assist in transitioning their duties and consult with peers and managers as necessary. Google's email included information about outplacement services, state unemployment details, and encouraged employees to apply for other opportunities within the company.

This action is part of a broader trend among U.S. businesses to cut costs and reallocate resources, with Google focusing on artificial intelligence as a key area for future development. The layoffs come after a previous reduction of approximately 12,000 workers at the start of 2023, which was about 6% of Google's workforce at the time.

The full email sent to the affected employees provided all the necessary information regarding the offboarding process, severance pay, and available support, ensuring that they are aware of their options and the next steps during this transition period.

The mail sent to 1000 employees read:

Due to changes in business needs, Google has decided to restructure operations at certain of its facilities, including at the facility (if any) at which you work. This restructuring is scheduled to start on January 10, 2024. Based on this decision, we have had to make some difficult decisions about ongoing employment of some Google employees and we regret to inform you that your position is being eliminated. We recognise how much this impacts you and regret the need to move in this direction.

We understand you may have a lot of questions. Please take a moment to review the information on the Offboarding Site, including essential tasks you need to complete, outplacement services being offered, state unemployment information, and information about requesting further HR support. You may also consider applying for one of the available opportunities at Google. If your interests and experience are a good match for an open position, you can apply for the position through the normal internal application process on Grow through your exit date and on Google's career site thereafter; however, we cannot guarantee an internal transfer opportunity prior to your exit.

If you are unable to secure another position by April 9, 2024, your last day at Google will be April 9, 2024 (the "Termination Date"), which provides you with a minimum of 90 days' pay and related benefits from the date of this notification.* (Please see note below on your exit date if you are currently on an approved, eligible leave of absence). You will continue to receive your standard hourly rate or salary through the Termination Date and you will continue to be eligible for company benefits, including accrual of vacation, through that time. Pursuant to the Company Severance Pay Plan ("SPP"), in exchange for signing, and returning the Separation Agreement and Release ("SAR") by the date specified in the SAR, and the SAR becoming effective, you will be eligible for a severance package (as described in the SAR) starting at 14 weeks salary plus one additional week for every year of service, subject to all applicable withholdings and deductions. You will receive the SAR on or shortly after the Termination Date.

A copy of the SPP is posted on the Offboarding Site. Please note that, notwithstanding anything else in this notice, if you are terminated for misconduct or the subject of a pending investigation for sexual misconduct or retaliation prior to the Termination Date, Google retains the discretion to not offer, or to rescind its offer of, such severance package.

Between today and the Termination Date (the "Notification Period"), you may be required to perform tasks in connection with transitioning your role-related duties and to consult with your peers and manager, to the extent needed, in performance of those tasks. This is detailed in the linked Offboarding Site.