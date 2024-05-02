Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc., has made a significant move in the tech sector, cutting around 200 jobs from its core team and shifting some positions to India and Mexico as part of cost-saving efforts.

According to an email communication from Asim Husain, Vice President of Google Developer Ecosystem, these layoffs represent the most substantial reduction in his team's workforce. Despite these changes, Google emphasised its commitment to innovation, efficiency, and sustainable growth.

According to an email from Asim Husain, Vice President of Google Developer Ecosystem, the company intends to maintain its current global footprint while also expanding in high-growth global workforce locations to operate closer to partners and developer communities.

It is reported that approximately 50 positions were cut from the engineering team based at Google's California headquarters. The company now aims to fill these vacancies by hiring new staff for positions in India and Mexico, marking a shift in its recruitment strategy.