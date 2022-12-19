Google CEO Sundar Pichai on December 19 said that Google search recorded ‘highest-ever traffic’ in 25 years. Taking to Twitter, the google CEO revealed the interesting development about the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final.

In his tweet , he said that the Google search recorded its highest ever traffic in 25 years during the final of FIFA World Cup , it was like the entire world was searching about one thing!

Argentina defeated two time champions France in penalties in FIFA World Cup 2022 on December 18. This has happened for the first time after 36 years. The match was on a tie after extra time.

Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 tie after 120 minutes to win their third World Cup in 36 years. Earlier, after Argentina took a 2-0 lead through Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria, it was France's Kylian Mbappe who came back with a brace inside 97 seconds in the second half.

Earlier on December 18, after watching the match , Pichai congratulated Argentina and said that it was one of the greatest games ever.

" Well played Argentina and France. Jogo Bonito. Nobody deserves it more than Messi, imho the greatest ever to play the game. What a swansong.", he tweeted.

Sundar Pichai, an Indian-American business executive is the current CEO of Google and Alphabet. Known as a successful innovator, he focuses on developing new products and services at Google.

Pichai serves on Alphabet’s board of directors.