India’s Medical Regulatory Body will consider Foreign Medical Graduates with incomplete internships as eligible to complete the remaining part of their internship in India.

The decision has been taken to aid hundreds of Indian medical students in Ukraine who had remained stranded in completing their education amidst the war.

Ukraine’s state-run universities have been attracting the attention of many Indian students due to their low costs. As reported by India’s Ministry of Education and Science, there are around 18,095 Indian students out of which 100 students are doing internships in the final year of their course.

A guideline has been issued by the National Medical Commission, which is required to be followed by the state medical councils for the grant of registration of FMGs till further instructions from the commission or implementation of the National Exit Test (NExT), whichever occurs earlier.

The guidelines read, “The state medical councils should ensure the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) conducted by the National Board of Examination (NBE) should be cleared by the candidates seeking registration in India.”

“If the candidate is found fulfilling criteria, provisional registration may be granted by the state medical councils for 12 months internship or balance period, as the case may be. State medical councils should obtain an undertaking from the medical college that no fee is charged by the medical college from the FMGs for permitting them to do their internship”, the notification further read.

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