A gunman was captured after opening fire at the U.S. Embassy in Beirut on Wednesday, escalating tensions as Israel signals potential military action against Hezbollah in Lebanon. The Lebanese army responded to the attack, engaging the suspect, who was then taken to a local hospital with injuries. The U.S. embassy reported "small arms fire" at approximately 8:30 a.m. local time, confirming the safety of their team thanks to the quick reaction of Lebanese forces and the embassy's security team. An embassy guard was injured, but the injury was deemed minor. The suspect, identified as a Syrian national, is currently under investigation.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Israel is "prepared for very intense action in the north" during his visit to a border city affected by wildfires ignited by Hezbollah rockets. His remarks follow increased pressure from right-wing members of his government, who have threatened to resign if he agrees to a U.S.-backed ceasefire proposal. Netanyahu's warning came after rockets fired by Hezbollah caused wildfires, intensifying calls for a strong response. Visiting Kiryat Shmona, a city impacted by the rockets, Netanyahu reiterated Israel's commitment to restoring security in the north.

President Joe Biden, in an interview published Tuesday, criticized Netanyahu but also dispatched top aides to the region to push for a ceasefire that would end eight months of fighting in Gaza and secure the release of hostages held by Hamas. CIA Director William Burns and White House Coordinator for the Middle East Brett McGurk are involved in ongoing negotiations with mediators. The Lebanese government condemned the attack on the U.S. Embassy and assured that investigations were underway to ensure stability.

Lebanon has been suffering from economic and political instability for years, exacerbated by the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. The current escalation follows months of exchanges between the two sides, paralleling Israel's offensive in Gaza after Hamas' October 7 attacks. The possibility of an Israeli offensive in Lebanon raises concerns about a broader conflict, following a prolonged period of violence that has resulted in significant casualties. Local officials report that more than 36,000 people have been killed in Gaza during the conflict, with the situation in both Gaza and northern Israel remaining highly volatile.