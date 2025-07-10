Gunmen fire shots at Kapil Sharma's newly launched cafe in Canada, Khalistani terrorist claims responsibility

In a disturbing turn of events, Kap’s Cafe, a newly opened venture by popular Indian comedian Kapil Sharma in Surrey, Canada, was targeted in a gunfire attack late Wednesday night. Unidentified assailants reportedly opened fire at the building housing the café before fleeing the scene in a vehicle. No injuries have been reported.

Harjeet Singh Laddi, a wanted Khalistani terrorist with alleged ties to the banned militant outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), has claimed responsibility for the attack. Laddi is currently on the National Investigation Agency (NIA)'s most-wanted list in India.

According to intelligence sources, Laddi referenced an old remark made by Kapil Sharma as the motive behind the firing. However, authorities are still investigating whether the café itself was the direct target or if the act was meant as an intimidation tactic aimed at Sharma.

The attack has sparked security concerns among the Indian diaspora in Canada and raised questions about the growing influence of extremist groups abroad. Local police in Surrey are reviewing CCTV footage and working closely with federal law enforcement to track down the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma has not issued any official statement regarding the incident.

The attack comes at a time when Sharma is enjoying renewed popularity with Season 3 of “The Kapil Sharma Show”, which recently premiered on Netflix on June 21. The new season opened with Salman Khan as the guest, followed by episodes featuring the Metro In Dino cast and top Indian cricketers. The upcoming fourth episode will spotlight celebrated OTT actors Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma, Pratik Gandhi, and Jeetendra Kumar.