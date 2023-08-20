Unidentified gunmen launched a deadly assault on the village of Yarou in the insurgency-plagued Mopti region killing at least 21 civilians in the attack, with 11 others sustaining injuries on AUgust 19.

The assailants struck Yarou, situated near the town of Bandiagara, during the afternoon hours on Augsut 18. The ambush resulted in a horrific scene of violence, leaving behind a grim tally of casualties. The sources, who chose to remain anonymous due to the sensitive nature of the event, described the attack as "real carnage" as armed men opened fire on the unsuspecting villagers.

"The toll is heavy between 20 and 30 killed and wounded," stated one of the sources. Another source confirmed the death toll at 21, noting that women were among the victims, while 11 individuals sustained injuries of varying degrees.

As of now, no group has claimed responsibility for the brutal attack. This incident is all about the ongoing challenges faced by the West African nation as it grapples with an insurgency closely linked to al Qaeda and the Islamic State. The roots of this insurgency trace back to a Tuareg separatist rebellion in 2012, which subsequently led to a wave of violence and instability.