Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik finally broke his silence on speculations surrounding his divorce from tennis star, Sania Mirza.

The cricketer rubbished the rumours, urging people to show him a couple from across the world who don’t have arguments.

The sports couple tied the knot in 2013, and have a son together.

Shoaib Malik was questioned in an interview with Geo News Programme, Score, about rumors that his relationship with Sania Mirza is not going well. Shoaib said in response that he wanted to spend Eid with Sania, but that they were unable to due to their respective professional commitments. Shoaib added that Sania is occupied in the continuous Indian Chief Association (IPL) and he misses her a ton. He could be heard saying:

"Nothing on it. On Eid I would like to say that had we been together it would have been great. But she has got commitments in IPL. She is doing shows in IPL. That's why we are not together. We share love like always. I miss her a lot, that I can say.

Shoaib Malik went on to describe how he missed Sania Mirza, especially on Eid, but that he was unable to spend time with her. As of late, Sania headed out to Medina with her family in front of Ramadan to offer supplications and look for endowments from the All-powerful, however Shoaib didn't go with her. Malik stated, discussing the reason for the same:

"There are professional commitments. But Eid is a day when you miss a lot of the people who are close to you. When Sania and Izhan went to perform Umrah I had commitments here, and when I took a break and went to Dubai to spend time with Izhan, she had commitments in IPL."

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