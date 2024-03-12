Haiti Prime Minister Ariel Henry has resigned in the midst of pressure and chaos in the Caribbean nation.

In 2021 he became the Prime Minister following the assassination of the country’s last president, Jovenel Moise.

The resignation as the Caribbean nation’s head of government was issued, according to the chair of the Caribbean Community.

"We acknowledge his resignation upon the establishment of a transitional presidential council and naming of an interim prime minister," said Caribbean Community chair Irfaan Ali, also the president of Guyana, thanking Henry for his service to Haiti.

Henry departed for Kenya late last month in order to take charge of an international security mission supported by the UN to assist police in combating armed gangs. However, a sharp increase in violence in the country's capital, Port-au-Prince, while his absence left Henry stranded in the US territory of Puerto Rico.

Earlier regional leaders met on Monday in nearby Jamaica to discuss the framework for a political transition after which Henry resigned.

Regional officials have been engaged in talks involving members of Haiti's political parties, the private sector, civil society and religious groups aimed at establishing the transition council that would pave the way to the first elections since 2016.