Top Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in an Israeli raid in Tehran, on July 31, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in a statement, Reuters reported.

Haniyeh's residence was reportedly targeted in the wee hours of Wednesday. Paletsinian outfit Hamas which has been engaged in a war with Israel in Gaza, said that an 'Israeli' raid assassinated the leader.

In a statement, Hamas said that Haniyeh was killed in "a treacherous Zionist raid on his residence in Tehran".

It must be mentioned that Haniyeh led Hamas's political operations from exile in Qatar. On July 30, he attended the inauguration ceremony of Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian.

He also met Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Meanwhile, Israel stated that its military was "fully prepared for any scenario", as per a report by The New York Times. "We prefer to resolve hostilities without a wider war," said Daniel Hagari, the Israeli military spokesperson.

The development comes a day after the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) claimed to have killed Fouad Shukr, a top commander of Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. Israel had claimed Fouad Shukr was behind a drone strike that killed 12 children in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.