Khaled Meshaal, the Hamas leader-in-exile said that the group will rise from its losses in the ongoing conflict with Israel, framing it as part of a historical cycle.

Hamas leader-in-exile Khaled Meshaal has proclaimed that the Palestinian group will rise "like a phoenix" from the ashes, despite suffering significant losses during a year of war with Israel. Meshaal said the cyclical nature of Palestinian history, recalling the "Nakba" or "catastrophe" of 1948, which marked the displacement of many Palestinians during the creation of Israel.

“Palestinian history is made of cycles,” said Meshaal, now 68 and a senior figure in Hamas. “We go through phases where we lose martyrs and military capabilities, but then the Palestinian spirit rises again.”

The leader, who previously survived an Israeli assassination attempt in 1997, noted that Hamas continues to recruit fighters and manufacture weapons, despite the loss of some military resources. On the anniversary of the conflict's escalation, Hamas launched four missiles from Gaza, all of which were intercepted by Israeli defenses.

Meshaal's remarks signal a determination to persist in the struggle, asserting that Hamas remains capable of conducting ambushes against Israeli forces. Analysts believe his comments aim to convey a message of resilience amid heavy losses, with Joost R. Hiltermann of the International Crisis Group stating, "Overall, I would say Hamas is alive and kicking still."

The conflict has resulted in devastating consequences, with Israeli offensive actions leading to the deaths of approximately 42,000 Palestinians, according to health officials. Israeli officials contend that Hamas has been largely diminished as a cohesive military entity, now resorting to guerrilla tactics.