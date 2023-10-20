In a shocking revelation, it has come to light that Hamas terrorists, who launched a sudden and unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7, resulting in the tragic deaths of over 1,400 Israelis, were reportedly under the influence of a psychoactive drug. According to a report by The Jerusalem Post, the terrorists were found to be using Captagon, a synthetic amphetamine-type stimulant.

Captagon pills were recovered from the pockets of several Hamas terrorists who lost their lives in Israel during the attack, as stated in The Jerusalem Post's report. It is believed that the drug, sometimes referred to as the 'cocaine for the poor,' may have contributed to the terrorists' ability to carry out their actions with a sense of calmness and indifference. Additionally, the drug is thought to have kept them highly alert for extended periods and suppressed their appetites.

Captagon gained notoriety in 2015 when it was discovered that Islamic State fighters used it to suppress fear before conducting terrorist operations. As the influence of the Islamic State waned over the years, Syria and Lebanon became major producers and distributors of the drug.

Gaza, in particular, became a significant market for Captagon, particularly among young individuals, according to The Jerusalem Post.

Originally developed to address attention disorders, narcolepsy, and depression, Captagon belongs to the amphetamine family. Despite its highly addictive nature and potential for inducing psychotic reactions, it remains a popular choice in the Middle East due to its affordability and ease of manufacturing. The drug can be purchased for as little as $1 or $2 in poorer countries, while in wealthier nations, it may cost up to $20 per pill, according to reports.

The primary effects of Captagon include inducing feelings of euphoria, reducing the need for sleep, suppressing appetite, and providing sustained energy.

Medical professionals in Syria and Lebanon have indicated that the drug is not only prevalent among fighters but is also frequently used by desperate civilians living in war zones. Furthermore, The Jerusalem Post report suggests that the drug has become a major source of income for Syria and is actively supported by Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah.

Nearly two years ago, an investigation by The New York Times revealed that individuals associated with Syrian dictator Bashar Assad, including family members, had established a thriving industry for the production of Captagon. This industry, which involves the participation of Hezbollah, is overseen by Assad's brother and serves as a profitable enterprise amid the ongoing civil war that has plagued Syria for over a decade.

The reach of the drug extends beyond the Middle East, with significant seizures of Captagon reported in countries such as Italy, Malaysia, Greece, and Egypt. In Jordan, the drug is readily available at low prices, making it increasingly popular among underprivileged youth, including school-going children.

In 2021, Kuwaiti authorities discovered nine million Captagon pills hidden in a shipment of oranges. Just a week before that, Dubai authorities intercepted the smuggling of 1.5 tonnes of the drug pills, valued at around $380 million, concealed within a cargo of lemons.

Last year alone, over 250 million Captagon pills were seized, representing an 18-fold increase compared to four years prior. These figures only account for the shipments that were intercepted, leading to speculation that the actual quantities being smuggled are much higher. Reports have previously claimed that Captagon has also made its way to Israel, where it is sold for nearly NIS 50 per pill.