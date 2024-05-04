Hamas has signalled a willingness to release 20 Israeli hostages, down from Israel's initial demand of 33, as indirect ceasefire talks intensify in Cairo. The Hamas delegation, led by Khalil al-Hayya and including Zaher Jabarin and Ghazi Hamad, conveyed this offer to Qatari and Egyptian mediators.

According to sources from the Israeli Defense Ministry, the 20 hostages comprise women, elderly, and sick individuals. Israel had sought the release of 33 captives in exchange for approximately 600 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.

In a high-stakes diplomatic play, CIA Director William Burns has joined the negotiations, overseeing talks alongside the Israeli delegation led by Mossad Chief David Barnea.

However, Hamas has raised the ante, demanding a 40-day ceasefire followed by a permanent withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.