The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced that Harsh Kumar Jain, currently India’s ambassador to the Philippines, has been concurrently appointed as the country’s next ambassador to Palau. Jain, a 1993-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, will continue to be based in Manila while taking on his new responsibilities in Palau.

The MEA confirmed that Jain is expected to assume the role shortly. His extensive diplomatic career includes serving as India’s ambassador to Ukraine from 2022 to 2024, as well as earlier postings in Slovakia and Kazakhstan. He has also held key positions in Indian missions in Moscow, Kyiv, St Petersburg, London, and Kathmandu.

At the MEA headquarters in New Delhi, Jain has managed significant divisions, including those related to BIMSTEC, SAARC, and cyber diplomacy. His experience also includes serving as a member of the UN Group of Governmental Experts on Information and Telecommunications Security from 2012-2013.