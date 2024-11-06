Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended congratulations to former U.S. President Donald Trump following his sweeping win in the U.S. presidential elections. In a tweet, PM Modi expressed both personal and diplomatic enthusiasm for the renewed partnership between India and the United States.

"Heartiest congratulations, my friend @realDonaldTrump, on your historic election victory,” Modi tweeted, underscoring Trump’s prior achievements and offering well-wishes as he prepares for his new term. “As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership,” he added, reflecting India’s keen interest in advancing mutual goals across various spheres, from defense and trade to technology and healthcare.

Modi’s message also emphasized a shared commitment to global stability, peace, and prosperity, advocating for cooperative leadership in addressing global challenges. “Together, let’s work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability, and prosperity,” he concluded.

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