Two passenger planes at Heathrow Airport clipped wings on the runway.

The incident occurred while a Virgin Atlantic plane, which had just landed, was being towed by a separate company to a different location on the airfield.

The plane was empty at the time. The wing of the Virgin plane overlapped with the wing of a stationary British Airways aircraft.

The scene was surrounded by emergency services.



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Both airlines are investigating the incident and the planes are undergoing maintenance checks.

Passengers of the British Airways flight have been transferred to another plane.

Despite the incident, services have not been disrupted.

A Virgin Atlantic spokesperson emphasized that customer and crew safety is their top priority.

A Heathrow spokesperson stated that there are no reports of passenger injuries and they do not expect any ongoing impact on airport operations.