A helicopter crash in Nepal on Wednesday killed all five people on board, including four Chinese tourists and a Nepali pilot.

The incident occurred in the mountains northwest of Kathmandu, in the border area between Kathmandu and Nuwakot districts.

According to a Nuwakot district police official, the helicopter, operated by private airline Air Dynasty, crashed at the Shivapuri National Park area, around 30 km northwest of Kathmandu, at approximately 2 pm local time.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) stated that the helicopter was en route to Rasuwa’s Syafrubesi area from Kathmandu with four Chinese passengers.



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The aircraft took off from Tribhuvan International Airport at 1.54 pm and lost contact with the tower three minutes later. The helicopter was piloted by Captain Arun Malla and carried three male and one female Chinese nationals.

The bodies were transported to Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Maharajgunj, Kathmandu, for postmortem.

This crash follows a Saurya Airlines plane crash at Tribhuvan International Airport on July 24, which resulted in 18 fatalities, with the captain as the sole survivor.

The recent incidents have raised serious concerns about air safety in Nepal.