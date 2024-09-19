Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah has warned Israel that recent explosions targeting the group's communication devices amount to a "declaration of war." The warning follows a series of violent incidents that have intensified the conflict between the militant group and the Israeli state.

On September 18, a series of blasts involving Hezbollah’s hand-held radios, or walkie-talkies, rocked multiple locations across Lebanon. The explosions resulted in at least 20 fatalities and over 450 injuries. This incident came just a day after a suspected Israeli attack targeted pagers used by Hezbollah members for communication.

Lebanon’s Information Minister Ziyad Makari condemned the attacks as a blatant assault on Lebanese sovereignty, emphasizing the need for a coordinated response between the state and Hezbollah. "What happened is a new kind of warfare," Makari told Al-Jazeera. "There will certainly be coordination between the state and the group to investigate."

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The Lebanese government, along with Hezbollah, has accused Israel of orchestrating these attacks. Israeli authorities have remained tight-lipped about the incident but have reinforced their military presence along the northern border in response to ongoing skirmishes.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has acknowledged the shift in focus towards the northern front, stating that resources and energy are being realigned to address the heightened threat. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged to ensure the safety of northern residents, underscoring the serious implications of the recent escalations.

Iran, a key ally of Hezbollah, has also responded strongly. Iran’s ambassador to Lebanon was injured in one of the blasts, and Tehran has indicated its intention to take action, asserting its rights under international law.