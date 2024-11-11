The Lebanon-based terror group Hezbollah launched a fresh strike on Israel with a barrage of over 90 missiles aimed at the northern city of Haifa on Monday. The attack injured civilians and caused damage to buildings and vehicles in the area, according to reports from The Times of Israel.

At least four people, including a child, were injured in the attacks. Initial reports suggest that Israel's "Iron Dome" defence system intercepted most of the rockets, but some still managed to hit populated areas in the Haifa Bay region.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated that the rockets were fired at the Galilee area, with some being intercepted by air defenses, while several struck the Karmiel area and nearby towns. Videos circulating on social media showed several cars in Haifa gutted by the strikes.

Shortly after the attack, the IDF claimed that a Hezbollah rocket launcher used in the assault was destroyed in a targeted drone strike.

The massive rocket strike came just a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for the first time, admitted that Tel Aviv was behind the recent pager and walkie-talkie attacks on Hezbollah members in Lebanon. Those attacks, which occurred in September, resulted in the deaths of at least 39 people and injured more than 3,000 others.

Israel has said that its ongoing military operations aim to enable the safe return of tens of thousands of residents who were displaced from northern Israel due to Hezbollah rocket fire, which began on October 8, 2023, in a display of support for the Hamas terror group, which is also backed by Iran.

The escalating violence has resulted in the displacement of over a million individuals in Lebanon over the past seven weeks, with Israeli strikes reportedly causing more than 3,189 fatalities. Hezbollah's cross-border attacks, on the other hand, have resulted in around 100 deaths, affecting civilians and soldiers in northern Israel, the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, and southern Lebanon over the past year.