An incident of vandalism at a Hindu temple in Bangladesh's Brahmanbaria district has rattled the local Hindu community, causing uproar and anger. The Niamat Pur Durga temple in Niamatpur village became the target of an appalling act of idol desecration on Thursday night, leaving the residents in disbelief.

The 36-year-old accused behind the act has been identified as Khalil Mia, whose motives remain undisclosed. As news of the vandalism spread, the locals swiftly joined forces with the police to apprehend the perpetrator and bring him to justice.

Brahmanbaria Police Superintendent, Mohammad Shakhawat Hossain, confirmed the arrest of Khalil Mia. However, the reason behind his actions is yet to be determined, leaving the community in shock and seeking answers.

According to Jagdish Das, the President of Niamatpur Sarvajanin Durga Temple, the sudden act of vandalism sparked anger and discontent among the members of the local Hindu community. The temple, a place of worship and sanctity, witnessed multiple idols being desecrated by the accused.

Investigations into the incident have shed light on the events leading up to the act. It was revealed that Khalil Mia had come to visit his sister's house in Niamatpur village when a quarrel with some local residents escalated into the heinous act of vandalism. Disturbingly, not just one, but five to six idols within the Durga temple fell victim to this senseless destruction.

In response to the grave offense against religious sentiments, Jagdish Das filed a case under the Hurting Religious Sentiments and Speedy Trial Act.