A Hindu temple in Canada’s British Columbia was vandalized with miscreants pasting Khalistan referendum posters on the main door of the temple at midnight on August 12.

The posters put up by the miscreants read, “Canada investigates India’s role in June 18th assassination”. The poster at the door also had a photo of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was the head of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Sahib in Canada’s Surrey, was killed by two unidentified men on the premises of the gurdwara on June 18 evening. He was the chief of the separatist organisation Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF).

The temple that has been vandalised, Lakshmi Narayan Mandir, in Surrey, is one of biggest and oldest Hindu temples in British Columbia.

This is the third incident of temple vandalisation in Canada this year.

A prominent Hindu temple in Canada’s Brampton was vandalised on January 31, with anti-India graffiti smeared across the walls of the temple. The incident caused massive outrage among the Indian community.

The Mayor of Brampton, Patrick Brown condemned the incident of writing hate-filled messages directed towards India on the walls of the temple.

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