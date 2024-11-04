Hindus in Canada are organising peaceful protests today following violent disruptions at temples in Brampton and Surrey, marking an escalation in religious tensions.

The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) called for demonstrations at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton and the Laxmi Narayan Temple in Surrey after Sunday's attack on a consular camp at the Brampton location.

"Khalistani extremists targeted women and children during the incident," reported the Hindu Canadian Foundation, sharing video footage of the disruption.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the violence. "Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely," he stated, noting Peel Regional Police's swift response.

Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre called the attack "completely unacceptable," while MP Chandra Arya warned that "a red line has been crossed" by extremists.

The Indian High Commission expressed deep concern over the safety of consular service applicants and criticized local authorities' handling of security. Future events will depend on enhanced security measures, the commission stated.

MP Kevin Vuong criticised Canada's response to religious extremism, claiming the country has become "a safe harbour for radicals" and failed to protect Hindu, Christian, and Jewish communities.

The incident adds to mounting concerns about religious tensions in Canada, particularly affecting the Hindu community. Protesters will gather at 6 pm at both temple locations.