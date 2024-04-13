A historic Hindu temple in Pakistan, known as the Khyber temple, has been demolished and a commercial complex is being constructed at the same site.

The temple was located in the Landi Kotal bazaar of the Khyber district in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, near the Afghanistan border. Reports suggest that the temple had been disappearing over the years, brick by brick. Construction at the site started approximately 10-15 days ago.

Some Pakistani officials have denied the existence of the temple, while others claim that the construction is happening as per rules. Ibrahim Shinwari, a leading tribal journalist in Pakistan, confirmed the existence of the temple.

According to him, the temple was located in the centre of the Landi Kotal bazaar and was closed in 1947 when local Hindu families migrated to India. It was partially damaged by some clerics and seminarians in 1992 following the demolition of the Babri Masjid at Ayodhya in India.

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