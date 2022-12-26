With a surge in daily COVID-19 cases in China, hospitals are facing excruciating conditions as they are forced to turn away patients while many infected are reported sleeping on benches in hospital corridors raising concerns over a new Coronavirus mutant outbreak on the world.

China is currently suffering its first-ever national Covid wave, and ICUs are overburdened.

China ceased lengthy quarantines, lockdowns, and strict testing and even though the country has reported no Covid-related fatalities since relaxing regulations, congested crematoriums show how severe the Covid rise is.

The elderly are becoming infected in Heiei, which has led to an overpopulation of ICUs and funeral houses.

Ambulances were turned away from a hospital in Zhuozhou because the ICU was so full and some ambulances are travelling directly to cemeteries.

Furnaces at the Zhuozhou crematorium are reportedly burning overtime as staff members struggle to deal with an increase in fatalities over the previous week.

The number of bodies burned daily increased from three to four to 20 to 30.before COVID-19 restrictions were removed, according to a funeral home employee.

Around a million new Covid infections are being reported each day in Zhejiang, a large industrial province near Shanghai, and this number is expected to double in the coming days.

Recently, both Qingdao and Dongguan estimated tens of thousands of daily Covid infections, which is significantly more than the daily toll in the nation.

The World Health Organization recently voiced concern regarding reports of serious infections in China.

China is currently creating a national genetic database "to monitor in real time" how various strains are evolving and the potential implications for public health. 50 of the 130 omicron versions detected in China have so far resulted in outbreaks.

However, according to Jeremy Luban, a virologist at the University of Massachusetts Medical School, there is currently insufficient information regarding genetic viral sequencing coming from China.

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