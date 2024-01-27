A British oil tanker named Marlin Luanda, operated on behalf of the trading firm Trafigura, was struck by a missile in the Gulf of Aden on January 26 with 22 Indians aboard.

The attack was carried out by Yemen's Houthi group, which has been targeting oil tankers since November as a response to Israel's military actions in Palestine. The vessel, flagged under the Marshall Islands, issued a distress call following the incident, which prompted immediate action from nearby forces.

In response to the distress call, the Indian Navy deployed its guided missile destroyer, INS Visakhapatnam, to assist in the rescue operations. The Navy's efforts included firefighting support onboard the distressed merchant vessel, with the NBCD (Nuclear, Biological, Chemical Defense) team providing additional equipment and aid to the crew. Notably, the tanker had 22 Indian nationals and one Bangladeshi crew member aboard at the time of the attack.

The UK government has taken a firm stance on the matter, stating that Britain and its allies "reserve the right to respond appropriately" to such attacks on commercial shipping, which they deem completely unacceptable. While there have been no reported casualties, the situation remains tense, and coalition vessels are present at the scene to ensure safety and provide necessary assistance.

The Houthi group, known for its attacks on oil tankers since last November, claimed responsibility. The group stated its actions were in retaliation to Israel's military activities in Palestine. Following the attack, the UK government issued a statement, asserting that Britain and its allies 'reserve the right to respond appropriately'.

This confrontation at sea is considered one of the most significant between Western forces and Middle Eastern groups in decades. The Houthi military spokesperson identified the vessel as 'British' but has not acknowledged the simultaneous attack on the USS Carney, a US warship that was also passing through the Gulf of Aden.

As of January 27, 2024, the situation is being closely monitored, with international forces, including the Indian Navy, playing a crucial role in the ongoing rescue and de-escalation efforts in the Gulf of Aden.

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